Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

MITK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on Mitek Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. 210,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,381. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.92 million, a PE ratio of 73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of -0.16. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

In other news, insider Stephen Ritter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $148,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 8,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $86,129.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 2,576.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 278,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 268,263 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $10,934,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $4,187,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

