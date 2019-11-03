Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 4.12.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company provides construction and after-sales services for various power generation facilities, including thermal, nuclear, and wind power plants; aircraft products, such as commercial aircraft and aero engines; and space systems, such as a H-IIA rocket, as well as products related to international space station programs.

