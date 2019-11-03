MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ZAR 0.42-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of ZAR 2.12-2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $20.07.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.93 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.19%. MiX Telematics’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

