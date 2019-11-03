Mizuho Raises Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $100.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.94. 8,623,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,225,604. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $87.35. The firm has a market cap of $221.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 47.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.7% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 103,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

