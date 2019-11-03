MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,489,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after buying an additional 941,917 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,878,000 after buying an additional 274,145 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 842,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,696,000 after purchasing an additional 29,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $109.82 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $115.12. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $462.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

In related news, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $555,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 10,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $1,147,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,407.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.