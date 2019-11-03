Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.69. 622,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,742. Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MINI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

