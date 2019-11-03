Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MobileIron, Inc. is engaged in providing security and management solutions for mobile applications, content, and devices. The Company provides software tools for device management, activity intelligence, and security. MobileIron offers multi-OS mobile device management software, mobile application management, Wireless Expense Management, Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Device Security and Bring-Your-Own-Device privacy controls, MobileIron Virtual Smartphone Platform. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Mobileiron alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Mobileiron in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

NASDAQ MOBL opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $680.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mobileiron has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mobileiron will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tae Hea Nahm sold 558,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $3,778,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Lp Storm III sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $8,762,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,133,327 shares of company stock worth $14,395,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobileiron by 1,740.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Mobileiron by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobileiron (MOBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.