Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,802 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Moelis & Co worth $15,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

MC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Moelis & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

In other Moelis & Co news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 17,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $589,641.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.00.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.