Mohawk Group (MWK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.46 million.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MWK opened at $6.14 on Friday. Mohawk Group has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on MWK shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

In other news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $42,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.