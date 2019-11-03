MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.5% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 78,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 195,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in AT&T by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 639,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 160,252 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 124,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

NYSE:T opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $281.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.