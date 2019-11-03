Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montage Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It is principally focused on the Utica and Marcellus Shales of southeast Ohio, West Virginia and North Central Pennsylvania. Montage Resources Corporation, formerly known as Eclipse Resources Corp, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Get Montage Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on MR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Montage Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Montage Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Shares of NYSE MR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. 699,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,713. Montage Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $162.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.44. Montage Resources had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $155.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Montage Resources will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HPS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,611,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,294,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 760,351 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 543,441 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 36,247.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 518,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 2,789.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 339,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 328,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Montage Resources (MR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.