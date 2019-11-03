More Coin (MORE) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. More Coin has a market cap of $85,801.00 and $408.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One More Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00219221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.01406393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00120027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live.

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

