Morgan Stanley Grows Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 423,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.33 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

