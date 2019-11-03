Morgan Stanley Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Veracyte by 540.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 28,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $717,162.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,941.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,431. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $23.33 on Friday. Veracyte Inc has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

