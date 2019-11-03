Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 3,533.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Catalyst Biosciences were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 2,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Private Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. 62.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Catalyst Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences Inc will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

