Morgan Stanley Sells 8,995 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.6% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 13,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 115.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,342,000 after acquiring an additional 190,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 745,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Roy E. Jr. Moore acquired 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,993,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 78,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,068. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $59,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,583.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,462,193 shares of company stock valued at $73,912,528 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.92. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 34.94% and a negative net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

WMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.