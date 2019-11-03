MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VOYA traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $54.96. 887,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,479. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56. Voya Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.19 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

In related news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

