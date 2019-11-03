MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,786 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.53. 1,338,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,875. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $110.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.55.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.