MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,564,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 578,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,597,000 after purchasing an additional 209,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth $14,980,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth $10,502,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,244,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,342,000 after purchasing an additional 84,559 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $130.00 target price on FTI Consulting and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Shares of FCN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.31. 270,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,755. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day moving average is $95.82.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $593.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.48 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.37%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $427,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 7,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $798,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,293.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

