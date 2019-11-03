Mountain Province Diamonds (MPV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPV) (NYSE:MDM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPV) (NYSE:MDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$95.77 million during the quarter.

Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1-year low of C$3.13 and a 1-year high of C$5.25.

In other Mountain Province Diamonds news, insider Vertigol Unlimited Company bought 249,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$344,862.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,971,368 shares in the company, valued at C$86,900,487.84.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc is a resource company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company holds interests in the GK Diamond Mine. The GK Diamond Mine is located in the Northwest Territories (NWT) of Canada, in the District of Mackenzie, 300 kilometers east-northeast of Yellowknife and 80 kilometers east-southeast of the Snap Lake Mine.

