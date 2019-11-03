Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.54%. On average, analysts expect Mountain Province Diamonds to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MPVD opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Mountain Province Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $204.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

