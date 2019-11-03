Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stake Lifted by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,414 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Mplx by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Mplx by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Mplx by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 35,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Mplx by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Mplx by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPLX. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,858,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,332. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 116.59%.

In other news, Director Garry L. Peiffer acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $488,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at $388,299.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Heminger acquired 42,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $1,157,868.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,564.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,808.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

