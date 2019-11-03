Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Mplx had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPLX stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. Mplx has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86.

Get Mplx alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s payout ratio is 116.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. TheStreet lowered Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

In related news, Director Garry L. Peiffer purchased 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,444.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary R. Heminger purchased 42,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $1,157,868.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,564.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,808 in the last quarter.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.