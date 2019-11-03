Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.79 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 220.42% and a net margin of 39.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Shares of Msci stock traded up $11.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.91. 528,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. Msci has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $247.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.63.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Msci from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.40.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

