Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Cuts Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,161,000 after acquiring an additional 74,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,281,000 after acquiring an additional 157,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1,410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,205,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,086 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,133,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,429,000 after acquiring an additional 171,079 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.08. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.35 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KFY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on shares of Korn Ferry and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

