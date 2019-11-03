Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Lowers Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 133.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth about $124,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 21.7% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 87.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENS opened at $70.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.87. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $780.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.86 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 target price on shares of EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

