Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Reduces Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the second quarter worth $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NewMarket by 49.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NewMarket during the second quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NewMarket by 41.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the third quarter worth $149,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $481.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $378.24 and a 52 week high of $489.11.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $555.82 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 47.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NewMarket Co. will post 23.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.36%.

In other news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.16, for a total value of $81,936.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $171,539.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of NewMarket from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

