Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Reduces Stock Position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Evertec were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evertec in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Evertec by 2,259.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evertec in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Evertec in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Evertec by 8.1% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Evertec alerts:

NYSE:EVTC opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. Evertec Inc has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Evertec had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $122.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.