Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 120 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its position in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 523.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.02, for a total value of $609,682.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,854,985.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price target on Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sidoti cut their price target on Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

KWR stock opened at $157.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.69. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.69.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $205.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

