Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 2,750 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fabrinet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Fabrinet by 47.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FN opened at $58.45 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,513.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,995.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,206 shares of company stock valued at $5,335,670 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FN. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

