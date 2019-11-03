Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 480 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 62.4% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 25.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. Perspecta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Perspecta

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.