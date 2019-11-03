Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Announces Earnings Results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of MUR stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,969,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.03. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $33.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $25,187.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.47.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

