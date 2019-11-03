Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Short Interest Down 6.4% in October

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.3 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MYOK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Myokardia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

MYOK stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.68. Myokardia has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $64.40.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Myokardia will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jake Bauer sold 19,700 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,183,773.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,751 shares of company stock worth $3,058,683. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,715,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,307,000 after purchasing an additional 228,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 577,590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,516,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,336,000 after purchasing an additional 132,654 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,280,000 after purchasing an additional 49,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

