Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.99 million, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $34.91.

NSSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.66.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.