Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 25,239 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,239 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst accounts for 1.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,463,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,221,000 after purchasing an additional 165,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,648,000 after purchasing an additional 49,410 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 333,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,560 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 40,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. 79,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,923. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.