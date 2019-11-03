Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 3,146 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 33.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,908,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,577 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,696,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,044,000 after purchasing an additional 899,117 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,578,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 423,118 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,684,000 after purchasing an additional 228,381 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,880,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,123. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $95.49.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

