Narwhal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.9% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,819. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.61. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $123.97.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

