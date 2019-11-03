Narwhal Capital Management Invests $1.92 Million in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris by 500.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo acquired 1,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.80 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 56,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $12,079,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,722 and sold 511,068 shares valued at $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.41. 2,306,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.95. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $123.24 and a fifty-two week high of $217.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. L3Harris’s revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on L3Harris from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.89.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

