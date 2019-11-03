Narwhal Capital Management Sells 6,177 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,299,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,940,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

