National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME)

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Rocky Mountain Dealerships in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$194.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$311.86 million.

RME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships stock opened at C$6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.68. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 1 year low of C$6.41 and a 1 year high of C$10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

