Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $63.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 0.62%.

Shares of NMM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 130,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,943. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $219.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $33.75 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

