NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Raised to $29.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEO. Raymond James increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price target on NeoGenomics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on NeoGenomics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.86.

NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.68. 664,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,048. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.24. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $26.89.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 40,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $1,019,239.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,754.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $42,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,130,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,370 shares of company stock worth $6,017,680. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 200.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 867.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

