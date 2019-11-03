NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Trading 19.6% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) traded up 19.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $7.87, 146,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 480,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $92.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 170.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $289.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.64.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

