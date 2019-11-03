NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Update

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.65. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetSol Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in NetSol Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in NetSol Technologies by 39.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NetSol Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 94,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NetSol Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NetSol Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 879,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

