Network International (LON:NETW) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Network International from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Network International from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 595 ($7.77) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 643 ($8.40).

Shares of LON NETW traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 544 ($7.11). 830,284 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 540.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.02. Network International has a one year low of GBX 490.50 ($6.41) and a one year high of GBX 630 ($8.23).

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

