Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00010733 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. Neutral Dollar has a market cap of $150,119.00 and approximately $322.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neutral Dollar Token Profile

Neutral Dollar (NUSD) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 163,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,491 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

