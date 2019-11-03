New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut New Age Beverages from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised New Age Beverages from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut New Age Beverages from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.55.

Shares of NBEV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 1,172,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,271. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. New Age Beverages has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.43 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. New Age Beverages’s quarterly revenue was up 396.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that New Age Beverages will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,504,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $231,000 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new position in New Age Beverages in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 47.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 99.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in New Age Beverages in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 24.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Age Beverages (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.