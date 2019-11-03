New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.43), Briefing.com reports. New Media Investment Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. New Media Investment Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NEWM traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. New Media Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $532.83 million, a PE ratio of 293.67 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

In other news, CEO Michael Reed acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,093.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on New Media Investment Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

