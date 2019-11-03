New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,914,000 after buying an additional 406,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,362,000 after buying an additional 150,947 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,005,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,175,000 after buying an additional 600,686 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Medpace by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,536,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,151,000 after buying an additional 54,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 294.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 611,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after buying an additional 456,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $216.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $618,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $561,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,172.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Medpace to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

