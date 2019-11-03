New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Navigant Consulting were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 975,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,610,000 after purchasing an additional 119,743 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navigant Consulting alerts:

Shares of Navigant Consulting stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $196.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NCI shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Navigant Consulting Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigant Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigant Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.